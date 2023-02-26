'GMA' Deals & Steals on kitchen and home

Former soldier charged with killing pregnant army private 2 decades ago
2:45
  news
  February 26, 2023

Former soldier charged with killing pregnant army private 2 decades ago

Authorities said they've found the killer of a four-months pregnant private found dead in her barracks over 20 years ago.

