Free-for-all race for speaker of the House heats up

Free-for-all race for speaker of the House heats up

Free-for-all race for speaker of the House heats up

Free-for-all race for speaker of the House heats up

Free-for-all race for speaker of the House heats up

A larger group of House Republicans have now announced they're interested in running for speaker. House Republicans are expected to hold a candidate forum Monday.