FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried charged with fraud

3:21newsDecember 14, 2022FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried charged with fraudThe disgraced crypto company founder was denied bail as he faces SEC charges and eight counts of criminal fraud, including money laundering and wire fraud.