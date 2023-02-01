George Santos steps down from House committee assignments

2:19newsFebruary 1, 2023George Santos steps down from House committee assignmentsThe embattled GOP congressman told House Republicans during a closed door meeting on Tuesday that he would recuse himself from sitting on any committees.Up Next in newsSantos to recuse himself from House committee assignmentsJanuary 31, 2023Paralyzed in a school shooting, letters from strangers gave this survivor hopeDecember 14, 202210 years since Sandy Hook, this 17-year-old opens up on being a survivorDecember 14, 2022