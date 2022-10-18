Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and Stacey Abrams trade attacks in high-stakes debate

3:27newsElectionsOctober 18, 2022Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and Stacey Abrams trade attacks in high-stakes debateIncumbent Republican Gov. Kemp and Democratic nominee Abrams faced off on Monday, laying out drastically different views ahead of their rematch at the polls.Up Next in newsHeated debates ahead of midtermsOctober 18, 2022Are you eligible for student loan relief? Here’s what you need to knowOctober 14, 2022Group rescues elderly man from flooded vehicle during Hurricane IanSeptember 29, 2022