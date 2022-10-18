'GMA' Deals & Steals on skin care

VIDEO: Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and Stacey Abrams trade attacks in high-stakes debate
3:27

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and Stacey Abrams trade attacks in high-stakes debate

Incumbent Republican Gov. Kemp and Democratic nominee Abrams faced off on Monday, laying out drastically different views ahead of their rematch at the polls.

Up Next in news

Heated debates ahead of midterms

Heated debates ahead of midterms

October 18, 2022
VIDEO: Are you eligible for student loan relief? Here’s what you need to know

Are you eligible for student loan relief? Here’s what you need to know

October 14, 2022
VIDEO: Watch these good samaritans rescue man from flooded vehicle during Hurricane Ian

Group rescues elderly man from flooded vehicle during Hurricane Ian

September 29, 2022

Copyright © 2022 ABC News Internet Ventures. All Rights Reserved.