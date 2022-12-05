'GMA' Deals & Steals with special guest Kristin Cavallari

VIDEO: Georgia voters race to polls for final day of early voting ahead of runoff
1:55

Former football player and Republican candidate Herschel Walker will take on Democratic incumbent Senator Raphael Warnock on Tuesday in a contentious and critical race.

