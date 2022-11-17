'GMA' Deals & Steals $20 and under

VIDEO: GOP projected to retake control of the House
1:37

Republicans have retaken the House after securing enough seats in last week's midterm elections, gaining power in the lower chamber with a small majority over Democrats.

