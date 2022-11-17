GOP projected to retake control of the House

1:37newsElectionsNovember 17, 2022GOP projected to retake control of the HouseRepublicans have retaken the House after securing enough seats in last week's midterm elections, gaining power in the lower chamber with a small majority over Democrats.Up Next in newsBy the Numbers: Seeking office after the White HouseNovember 17, 2022The story Michelle Obama wrote in elementary school that makes her mom smile todayNovember 14, 2022We asked 4 LGBTQ+ candidates for Congress why they’re running October 27, 2022