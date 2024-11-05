2:26newsElectionsNovember 5, 2024How Harris or Trump could win electionABC News Political Director and Washington Bureau Chief Rick Klein breaks down the latest polling in the tight race between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump.Up Next in newsNevada’s secretary of state talks election security and early votingNovember 5, 2024By the Numbers: Americans take to voting earlyNovember 5, 2024The biggest takeaway from the latest Iowa poll | 538 Politics podcastNovember 4, 2024