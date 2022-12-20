Shop Lori's hair, makeup and conscious beauty finds at Ulta

  December 20, 2022

Harvey Weinstein found guilty of rape, other charges

A Los Angeles jury found the Hollywood producer guilty of three of seven counts, including one count of rape of Jane Doe 1, in his Los Angeles sexual assault trial.

