Harvey Weinstein found guilty of rape, other charges

1:16newsDecember 20, 2022Harvey Weinstein found guilty of rape, other chargesA Los Angeles jury found the Hollywood producer guilty of three of seven counts, including one count of rape of Jane Doe 1, in his Los Angeles sexual assault trial.Up Next in newsHarvey Weinstein convicted in Los Angeles trialDecember 20, 2022Paralyzed in a school shooting, letters from strangers gave this survivor hopeDecember 14, 202210 years since Sandy Hook, this 17-year-old opens up on being a survivorDecember 14, 2022