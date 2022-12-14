Heavy snow and blizzard warning in the North

1:04newsWeatherDecember 14, 2022Heavy snow and blizzard warning in the NorthABC News’ Trevor Ault reports from Duluth, Minnesota, on blizzard conditions going on in five states, with up to 2 feet of snow expected in some parts.Up Next in newsBlizzard, tornado warnings in effect as major storms move across USDecember 14, 202210 years since Sandy Hook, this 17-year-old opens up on being a survivorDecember 14, 2022Why this necklace, ribbon and mural mean so much to these school shooting survivorsDecember 14, 2022