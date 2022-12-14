Final days to shop Tory Johnson's holiday Digital Deals!

VIDEO: Heavy snow and blizzard warning in the North
1:04

Heavy snow and blizzard warning in the North

ABC News’ Trevor Ault reports from Duluth, Minnesota, on blizzard conditions going on in five states, with up to 2 feet of snow expected in some parts.

Up Next in news

Blizzard, tornado warnings in effect as major storms move across US

Blizzard, tornado warnings in effect as major storms move across US

December 14, 2022
VIDEO: 10 years since Sandy Hook, this 17-year-old opens up on being a survivor

10 years since Sandy Hook, this 17-year-old opens up on being a survivor

December 14, 2022
VIDEO: Why this necklace, ribbon and mural mean so much to these school shooting survivors

Why this necklace, ribbon and mural mean so much to these school shooting survivors

December 14, 2022

Copyright © 2022 ABC News Internet Ventures. All Rights Reserved.