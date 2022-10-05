Digital Deals on fall fun: 50% off YUMMIE apparel, PURPOSE jewelry and more

VIDEO: Herschel Walker denies allegations he paid for girlfriend’s abortion
3:34

Herschel Walker denies allegations he paid for girlfriend’s abortion

Republican leaders are rallying behind the Georgia Senate candidate after allegations that the staunchly anti-abortion candidate paid for a woman to get the procedure in 2009.

