How some home buyers are getting mortgage rates as low as 3%

How some home buyers are getting mortgage rates as low as 3%

How some home buyers are getting mortgage rates as low as 3%

How some home buyers are getting mortgage rates as low as 3%

How some home buyers are getting mortgage rates as low as 3%

ABC News’ Whit Johnson shares what you need to know about “assumable mortgage loans,” which allow a homebuyer to take over a seller’s home loan and even keep the original mortgage rate.