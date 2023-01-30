Husband asks public to forgive wife for killing children

4:15newsJanuary 30, 2023Husband asks public to forgive wife for killing childrenPatrick Clancy's statement asks for forgiveness for his wife, who allegedly killed their three small children while suffering from postpartum depression.Up Next in newsProsecutors reveal stunning evidence in missing mom caseJanuary 19, 2023Paralyzed in a school shooting, letters from strangers gave this survivor hopeDecember 14, 202210 years since Sandy Hook, this 17-year-old opens up on being a survivorDecember 14, 2022