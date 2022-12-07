'GMA' Deals & Steals on gifts for everyone

VIDEO: Increase in adult hospitalizations for the flu
2:03

Increase in adult hospitalizations for the flu

Many schools are opting to close to try to mitigate the spread of the flu, while adult hospitalizations are on the rise ahead of the holidays.

Up Next in news

How parents can protect their children amid the 'tripledemic' this season

How parents can protect their children amid the 'tripledemic' this season

December 6, 2022
VIDEO: 3 women united by Highland Park shooting lobby for assault weapon ban

3 women united by Highland Park shooting lobby for assault weapon ban

November 23, 2022
VIDEO: The story Michelle Obama wrote in elementary school that makes her mom smile today

The story Michelle Obama wrote in elementary school that makes her mom smile today

November 14, 2022

Copyright © 2022 ABC News Internet Ventures. All Rights Reserved.