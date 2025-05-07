1:11newsMay 7, 2025India fires missiles into PakistanThe attacks targeted nine sites of "terrorist infrastructure" in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, according to the Indian Defense Ministry. Pakistan called it an “act of war.”Up Next in newsDozens dead in Pakistan in overnight India attacks, military saysMay 7, 2025I met Pope Francis on a flight. This was our unforgettable exchangeApril 21, 2025Maryland senator travels to El Salvador to meet with Kilmar Abrego GarciaApril 18, 2025