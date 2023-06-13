Shop last-minute gift ideas for Father's Day

VIDEO: Inflation expected to have slowed in May
1:04

Inflation expected to have slowed in May

Policymakers and consumers on Tuesday will closely watch the release of fresh data on consumer prices, which will show whether inflation has continued its monthslong slowdown.

