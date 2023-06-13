Shop last-minute gift ideas for Father's Day

VIDEO: Investigation into tour boat accident that left 1 dead, several injured
2:09

Investigation into tour boat accident that left 1 dead, several injured

Officials are treating the underground cave in upstate New York where a boat capsized in an underground cave as "a crime scene."

Up Next in news

1 dead after boat capsizes during underground cave tour in upstate New York

1 dead after boat capsizes during underground cave tour in upstate New York

June 12, 2023
VIDEO: Drag performer who narrowly missed Pulse, Club Q shootings creates safe LGBTQ spaces

Drag performer who narrowly missed Pulse, Club Q shootings creates safe LGBTQ spaces

June 12, 2023
VIDEO: Watch moving moment paralyzed shooting victim walks across stage to receive diploma

Watch moving moment paralyzed shooting victim walks across stage to receive diploma

May 18, 2023

Copyright © 2023 ABC News Internet Ventures. All Rights Reserved.