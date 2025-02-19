3:15newsFebruary 19, 2025Investigators review video from Delta plane crash in TorontoInvestigators are working to determine what caused Delta Flight 4819 to crash and overturn at Toronto Pearson International Airport on Monday. Up Next in newsDelta plane crash passenger: 'It happened in an instant, but it lasted an eternity'February 19, 2025Retired pilot provides insights on Delta plane crash based on new footage February 19, 2025Growing calls for NYC mayor to resign as top deputies resignFebruary 18, 2025