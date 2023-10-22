5:18Israel creeping closer to large-scale invasion of Gaza StripnewsOctober 22, 2023Israel creeping closer to large-scale invasion of Gaza StripIsrael's Air Force continues to bomb Gaza and hundreds of thousands of Israeli troops are amassing on Gaza's border.Up Next in newsLt. Gen. Doug Lute speaks about potential IDF ground operationsOctober 21, 2023Some humanitarian aid crosses from Egypt into Gaza SaturdayOctober 22, 2023New details about the 2 American hostages freed by HamasOctober 22, 2023