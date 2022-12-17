Shop the best functional and affordable gloves for winter weather

VIDEO: Jan. 6 committee preparing Trump criminal referral to DOJ
2:10
  • news
  • December 17, 2022

Jan. 6 committee preparing Trump criminal referral to DOJ

Members are preparing to make a criminal referral to the Justice Department recommending the prosecution of former President Donald Trump.

Up Next in news

Legal expert: ‘A mountain of evidence of criminal wrongdoing’ by Trump

Legal expert: ‘A mountain of evidence of criminal wrongdoing’ by Trump

December 17, 2022
VIDEO: Paralyzed in a school shooting, letters from strangers gave this survivor hope

Paralyzed in a school shooting, letters from strangers gave this survivor hope

December 14, 2022
VIDEO: 10 years since Sandy Hook, this 17-year-old opens up on being a survivor

10 years since Sandy Hook, this 17-year-old opens up on being a survivor

December 14, 2022

Copyright © 2022 ABC News Internet Ventures. All Rights Reserved.