Jan. 6 committee preparing Trump criminal referral to DOJ

2:10newsDecember 17, 2022Jan. 6 committee preparing Trump criminal referral to DOJMembers are preparing to make a criminal referral to the Justice Department recommending the prosecution of former President Donald Trump.Up Next in newsLegal expert: ‘A mountain of evidence of criminal wrongdoing’ by TrumpDecember 17, 2022Paralyzed in a school shooting, letters from strangers gave this survivor hopeDecember 14, 202210 years since Sandy Hook, this 17-year-old opens up on being a survivorDecember 14, 2022