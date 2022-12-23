Shop the best subscription boxes from beauty to coffee and more

VIDEO: Jan. 6 committee releases final report
  • December 23, 2022

Jan. 6 committee releases final report

ABC News’ Jon Karl breaks down the 800-page report detailing the 18-month investigation into the attack on the Capitol and former President Donald Trump’s actions around the attacks.

