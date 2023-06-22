It's Day 2 of our Deals & Steals Beauty & Skin Care Bonanza!

VIDEO: Justice Alito defends trip with billionaire
2:42

Justice Alito defends trip with billionaire

ProPublica reported that Samuel Alito flew to Alaska in 2008 on the private jet of hedge fund manager Paul Singer, a billionaire GOP mega-donor, for a luxury fishing trip that he didn't disclose.

