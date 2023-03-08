Justice Department sues to block JetBlue and Spirit Airlines merger

1:14newsMarch 8, 2023Justice Department sues to block JetBlue and Spirit Airlines mergerThe $3.8 billion merger would create the nation's fifth-largest airline, but the DOJ says the deal would reduce competition and drive up airfares.Up Next in newsAttorney General Merrick Garland files lawsuit over possible JetBlue, Spirit mergerMarch 7, 2023MSU shooting survivor shares emotional diary entry on TikTokFebruary 28, 2023Paralyzed in a school shooting, letters from strangers gave this survivor hopeDecember 14, 2022