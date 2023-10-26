2:36Justice Thomas under new scrutiny about loan from wealthy friendnewsSCOTUSOctober 26, 2023Justice Thomas under new scrutiny about loan from wealthy friendA new report from Democrats on the Senate Finance Committee alleges Justice Clarence Thomas “has never repaid a substantial portion” of a $267,000 loan for an RV purchase in 1999.Up Next in newsClarence Thomas officially discloses private vacationsSeptember 1, 2023New details on victims of deadly Maine shootingOctober 27, 2023Rocket strikes apartment building in Tel AvivOctober 27, 2023