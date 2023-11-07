2:08Key election races across US with implications for 2024newsElectionsNovember 7, 2023Key election races across US with implications for 2024ABC News’ Mary Bruce highlights what to know for Election Day, with topics like abortion access on the ballot in Ohio and two big governor races in Kentucky and Mississippi.Up Next in newsIf the US economy is strong, why are so many Americans struggling? November 7, 2023Police seize 220 pounds of drugs in MassachusettsNovember 7, 2023Family of California woman who disappeared during Guatemala yoga retreat speaks outNovember 7, 2023