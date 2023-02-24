Las Vegas Instagram model’s relationship turns deadly

1:43newsFebruary 24, 2023Las Vegas Instagram model’s relationship turns deadly"20/20" features an exclusive on the mystery surrounding a Las Vegas Instagram model with a Playboy past and how her relationship with a wealthy man turned deadly.Up Next in newsAuthorities reflect on evidence in Virginia double murder caseFebruary 16, 2023Paralyzed in a school shooting, letters from strangers gave this survivor hopeDecember 14, 202210 years since Sandy Hook, this 17-year-old opens up on being a survivorDecember 14, 2022