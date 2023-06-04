LGBTQ+ community celebrates as attempt to limit drag shows fails

1:26newsPrideJune 4, 2023LGBTQ+ community celebrates as attempt to limit drag shows failsA federal judge appointed by former President Donald Trump struck down anti-drag bill introduced in Tennessee, finding the law "unconstitutionally vague and substantially overbroad.”Up Next in newsNeil Patrick Harris, David Burtka celebrate drag with their new showJune 2, 2023Celebrating Pride Month with Kandy MuseJune 3, 2023Watch moving moment paralyzed shooting victim walks across stage to receive diploma May 18, 2023