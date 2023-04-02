'GMA' Deals & Steals to spruce up for spring

VIDEO: Lori Vallow murder trial to begin
2:46

Lori Vallow murder trial to begin

Jury selection is set to begin in the trial of Lori Vallow, who is accused of killing her two youngest children, her previous husband Charles Vallow and her husband's ex-wife Tammy Daybell.

Up Next in news

Lori Vallow pleads not guilty to murder of 2 children

Lori Vallow pleads not guilty to murder of 2 children

April 20, 2022
New '20/20' interview features Lori Vallow’s brother Adam Cox on her life behind bars

New '20/20' interview features Lori Vallow’s brother Adam Cox on her life behind bars

January 21, 2022
VIDEO: The cycle of a mass shooting, told through photos and videos

The cycle of a mass shooting, told through photos and videos

March 28, 2023

Copyright © 2023 ABC News Internet Ventures. All Rights Reserved.