1:07newsWildfiresJanuary 17, 2025Los Angeles food bank rallies to help wildfire victimsABC News’ Ginger Zee visits the L.A. Regional Food Bank distribution center, which distributes donations to food banks throughout the area, in the aftermath of the wildfire disaster.Up Next in news'GMA' kicks off SoCal Strong to help those affected by California wildfiresJanuary 16, 2025Jay Leno serves food to firefighters battling Palisades FireJanuary 16, 2025Israel and Hamas reach ceasefire agreement to end war in GazaJanuary 16, 2025