How to make sure your holiday packages arrive on time

1:11newsHoliday ShoppingDecember 8, 2022How to make sure your holiday packages arrive on timeWith Christmas right around the corner, ABC News’ Rebecca Jarvis shares how to expertly navigate shipping costs and deadlines.Up Next in newsThis holiday train takes you through the beautiful Rocky MountainsDecember 7, 20223 women united by Highland Park shooting lobby for assault weapon banNovember 23, 2022The story Michelle Obama wrote in elementary school that makes her mom smile todayNovember 14, 2022