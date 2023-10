Mark Meadows granted immunity to testify before grand jury in Trump case

Mark Meadows granted immunity to testify before grand jury in Trump case

Mark Meadows granted immunity to testify before grand jury in Trump case

Mark Meadows granted immunity to testify before grand jury in Trump case

Mark Meadows granted immunity to testify before grand jury in Trump case

Mark Meadows, Trump's former chief of staff, will testify before a grand jury after securing immunity from special counsel Jack Smith, sources told ABC News.