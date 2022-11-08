This Week from 40 Boxes: Deals on assorted teas, gourmet popcorn and more

VIDEO: How midterms could play out for Democrats and Republicans
4:18

How midterms could play out for Democrats and Republicans

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie and former DNC Chair Donna Brazile discuss how the parties will fare in the midterms and how these races could impact the 2024 elections.

