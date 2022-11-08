How midterms could play out for Democrats and Republicans

4:18newsElectionsNovember 8, 2022How midterms could play out for Democrats and RepublicansFormer New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie and former DNC Chair Donna Brazile discuss how the parties will fare in the midterms and how these races could impact the 2024 elections.Up Next in newsElection security worries on the rise as midterms approachNovember 7, 2022We asked 4 LGBTQ+ candidates for Congress why they’re running October 27, 2022Are you eligible for student loan relief? Here’s what you need to knowOctober 14, 2022