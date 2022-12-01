'GMA' Deals & Steals Holiday Extravaganza, Day 2

Mindy Kaling talks becoming a book publisher
5:45
  • news
  December 1, 2022

Mindy Kaling talks becoming a book publisher

The actress is launching Mindy's Book Studio, which will publish titles across genres and recently released its first book, "The Vibrant Years," by Sonali Dev.

