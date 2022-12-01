Mindy Kaling talks becoming a book publisher

5:45newsDecember 1, 2022Mindy Kaling talks becoming a book publisherThe actress is launching Mindy's Book Studio, which will publish titles across genres and recently released its first book, "The Vibrant Years," by Sonali Dev.Up Next in news'Take It From Me:' AAPI celebs share their most empowering adviceMay 19, 20223 women united by Highland Park shooting lobby for assault weapon banNovember 23, 2022The story Michelle Obama wrote in elementary school that makes her mom smile todayNovember 14, 2022