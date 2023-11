Mortgage rates drop to 7.40% after hitting 23-year high in October

Mortgage rates drop to 7.40% after hitting 23-year high in October

Mortgage rates drop to 7.40% after hitting 23-year high in October

Mortgage rates drop to 7.40% after hitting 23-year high in October

Mortgage rates drop to 7.40% after hitting 23-year high in October

ABC News Chief Economics correspondent Rebecca Jarvis shares what this means if you’re in the market for a new home.