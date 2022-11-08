This Week from 40 Boxes: Deals on assorted teas, gourmet popcorn and more

VIDEO: Nevada races for Senate, governor neck-and-neck
1:51

Nevada races for Senate, governor neck-and-neck

Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak is up against Republican Sheriff Joe Lombardo, while incumbent Democrat Catherine Cortez Masto aims to hold onto her Senate seat against GOP challenger Adam Laxalt.

Up Next in news

Abortion, inflation major issues for voters in Nevada

Abortion, inflation major issues for voters in Nevada

November 7, 2022
VIDEO: We asked 4 LGBTQ+ candidates for Congress why they’re running

We asked 4 LGBTQ+ candidates for Congress why they’re running

October 27, 2022
VIDEO: Are you eligible for student loan relief? Here’s what you need to know

Are you eligible for student loan relief? Here’s what you need to know

October 14, 2022

Copyright © 2022 ABC News Internet Ventures. All Rights Reserved.