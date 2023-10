Possible new cold case connection in arrest for Tupac’s murder investigation

Possible new cold case connection in arrest for Tupac’s murder investigation

Possible new cold case connection in arrest for Tupac’s murder investigation

Possible new cold case connection in arrest for Tupac’s murder investigation

Possible new cold case connection in arrest for Tupac’s murder investigation

About 27 years after Tupac Shakur was fatally shot, police made an arrest of Duane Keith Davis, who could also be connected to another cold case from 2009, law enforcement said.