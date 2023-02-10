Top flower delivery services to know ahead of Valentine's Day

VIDEO: New details about Chinese balloon’s surveillance capabilities revealed
3:01
  • news
  • February 10, 2023

New details about Chinese balloon’s surveillance capabilities revealed

U.S. Navy divers, specialized in handling explosive material, have been searching for clues on how this piece of spy equipment operated.

Up Next in news

GOP Rep Mike Waltz on shooting down spy balloon: 'It's about sending a message'

GOP Rep Mike Waltz on shooting down spy balloon: 'It's about sending a message'

February 10, 2023
VIDEO: Paralyzed in a school shooting, letters from strangers gave this survivor hope

Paralyzed in a school shooting, letters from strangers gave this survivor hope

December 14, 2022
VIDEO: 10 years since Sandy Hook, this 17-year-old opens up on being a survivor

10 years since Sandy Hook, this 17-year-old opens up on being a survivor

December 14, 2022

Copyright © 2023 ABC News Internet Ventures. All Rights Reserved.