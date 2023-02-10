New details about Chinese balloon’s surveillance capabilities revealed

3:01newsFebruary 10, 2023New details about Chinese balloon’s surveillance capabilities revealedU.S. Navy divers, specialized in handling explosive material, have been searching for clues on how this piece of spy equipment operated.Up Next in newsGOP Rep Mike Waltz on shooting down spy balloon: 'It's about sending a message'February 10, 2023Paralyzed in a school shooting, letters from strangers gave this survivor hopeDecember 14, 202210 years since Sandy Hook, this 17-year-old opens up on being a survivorDecember 14, 2022