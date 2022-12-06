'GMA' Deals & Steals on holiday gifts starting at just $2.50

VIDEO: New details in investigation into killings of Idaho students
2:23
  • news
  • December 6, 2022

New details in investigation into killings of Idaho students

Authorities said they are zeroing in on the movements of two of the University of Idaho victims, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin, the night they were murdered.

Up Next in news

University of Idaho surviving roommates speak out

University of Idaho surviving roommates speak out

December 6, 2022
VIDEO: 3 women united by Highland Park shooting lobby for assault weapon ban

3 women united by Highland Park shooting lobby for assault weapon ban

November 23, 2022
VIDEO: The story Michelle Obama wrote in elementary school that makes her mom smile today

The story Michelle Obama wrote in elementary school that makes her mom smile today

November 14, 2022

Copyright © 2022 ABC News Internet Ventures. All Rights Reserved.