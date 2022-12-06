New details in investigation into killings of Idaho students

2:23newsDecember 6, 2022New details in investigation into killings of Idaho studentsAuthorities said they are zeroing in on the movements of two of the University of Idaho victims, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin, the night they were murdered.Up Next in newsUniversity of Idaho surviving roommates speak outDecember 6, 20223 women united by Highland Park shooting lobby for assault weapon banNovember 23, 2022The story Michelle Obama wrote in elementary school that makes her mom smile todayNovember 14, 2022