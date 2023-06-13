Shop last-minute gift ideas for Father's Day

VIDEO: New details as officials begin to clear Interstate 95 collapse wreckage
2:17

New details as officials begin to clear Interstate 95 collapse wreckage

Officials recovered a body from the wreckage of the Interstate 95 collapse in Philadelphia as they continue to clear the damaged part of the highway.

