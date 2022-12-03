'GMA' Deals & Steals on holiday gifts

  • December 3, 2022

New FBI warning on TikTok

The FBI warns about the potential national security dangers of TikTok and FBI Director Chris Wray says the app could be used by the China for espionage and be manipulated to control content.

