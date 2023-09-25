1:51New polls finds weakness on economy, immigration for BidennewsJoe BidenSeptember 25, 2023New polls finds weakness on economy, immigration for BidenForty-four percent of Americans in the latest ABC News/Washington Post poll say they are worse off financially under Joe Biden's presidency.Up Next in newsThe Breakdown: Biden trails Trump by 9 points in new pollSeptember 24, 2023Lahaina’s beloved banyan tree offers hope amid recovery August 24, 2023Rainbow appears in the sky between mountains on MauiAugust 17, 2023