New report likely to fuel debate over COVID-19 origin

1:39newsFebruary 27, 2023New report likely to fuel debate over COVID-19 originThe U.S. Department of Energy now thinks the virus that causes COVID-19 was accidentally leaked from a lab, according to a new report from The Wall Street Journal.Up Next in newsHow to take care of your autonomic nervous systemFebruary 7, 2023Paralyzed in a school shooting, letters from strangers gave this survivor hopeDecember 14, 202210 years since Sandy Hook, this 17-year-old opens up on being a survivorDecember 14, 2022