VIDEO: New report likely to fuel debate over COVID-19 origin
1:39
  • news
  • February 27, 2023

New report likely to fuel debate over COVID-19 origin

The U.S. Department of Energy now thinks the virus that causes COVID-19 was accidentally leaked from a lab, according to a new report from The Wall Street Journal.

