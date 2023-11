New video show Trump lawyers talking to prosecutors as part of plea deals

New video show Trump lawyers talking to prosecutors as part of plea deals

New video show Trump lawyers talking to prosecutors as part of plea deals

New video show Trump lawyers talking to prosecutors as part of plea deals

New video show Trump lawyers talking to prosecutors as part of plea deals

ABC News has obtained portions of video recordings of former Trump advisers Sidney Powell and Jenna Ellis' confidential interviews with prosecutors as part of their plea deals.