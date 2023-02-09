'GMA' Deals & Steals on your favorite brands

VIDEO: NFL doctor says Damar Hamilin 'will play professional football again'
2:36
  • news
  • February 9, 2023

NFL doctor says Damar Hamilin 'will play professional football again'

The NFL Player Association’s medical director Thom Mayer claimed the Buffalo Bills player will play again during a radio interview on Wednesday.

Up Next in news

Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin launches CPR challenge with American Heart Association

Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin launches CPR challenge with American Heart Association

February 3, 2023
VIDEO: Paralyzed in a school shooting, letters from strangers gave this survivor hope

Paralyzed in a school shooting, letters from strangers gave this survivor hope

December 14, 2022
VIDEO: 10 years since Sandy Hook, this 17-year-old opens up on being a survivor

10 years since Sandy Hook, this 17-year-old opens up on being a survivor

December 14, 2022

Copyright © 2023 ABC News Internet Ventures. All Rights Reserved.