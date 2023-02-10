NFL renews focus on CPR awareness ahead of Super Bowl

2:36newsFebruary 10, 2023NFL renews focus on CPR awareness ahead of Super BowlNFL Commissioner Roger Goodell spoke ahead of the Super Bowl about the renewed focus on CPR that Damar Hamlin received after he collapsed on the field. Up Next in newsBuffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin launches CPR challenge with American Heart AssociationFebruary 3, 2023Paralyzed in a school shooting, letters from strangers gave this survivor hopeDecember 14, 202210 years since Sandy Hook, this 17-year-old opens up on being a survivorDecember 14, 2022