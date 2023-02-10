Top flower delivery services to know ahead of Valentine's Day

VIDEO: NFL renews focus on CPR awareness ahead of Super Bowl
2:36
  • news
  • February 10, 2023

NFL renews focus on CPR awareness ahead of Super Bowl

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell spoke ahead of the Super Bowl about the renewed focus on CPR that Damar Hamlin received after he collapsed on the field.

