NFLPA reviews how Miami Dolphins handled Tua Tagovailoa’s last concussion

2:43newsDecember 29, 2022NFLPA reviews how Miami Dolphins handled Tua Tagovailoa’s last concussionThere is a new investigation into how it the NFL team handled the quarterback’s concussion during a Dolphins loss to the Packers last week.Up Next in newsTua Tagovailoa speaks out publicly for 1st time since concussionOctober 20, 2022Paralyzed in a school shooting, letters from strangers gave this survivor hopeDecember 14, 202210 years since Sandy Hook, this 17-year-old opens up on being a survivorDecember 14, 2022