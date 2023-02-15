Nikki Haley launches 2024 presidential campaign

1:23newsElectionsFebruary 15, 2023Nikki Haley launches 2024 presidential campaignThe former South Carolina governor announced her presidential bid in a new video released on Tuesday ahead of her formal campaign kickoff in Charleston.Up Next in newsWho is Nikki Haley, Trump's 1st major challenger for GOP presidential nomination?February 14, 2023Paralyzed in a school shooting, letters from strangers gave this survivor hopeDecember 14, 202210 years since Sandy Hook, this 17-year-old opens up on being a survivorDecember 14, 2022