Digital Deals on fall fun: 50% off YUMMIE apparel, PURPOSE jewelry and more

VIDEO: North Korea fires ballistic missile over Japan
2:13

North Korea fires ballistic missile over Japan

According to Japan’s ministry of defense, the intermediate range missile was airborne for 17 minutes, traveling more than 2,800 miles, before crashing into the water.

Up Next in news

North Korea fires 2 short-range missiles ahead of VP Harris’ arrival

North Korea fires 2 short-range missiles ahead of VP Harris’ arrival

September 29, 2022
VIDEO: Watch these good samaritans rescue man from flooded vehicle during Hurricane Ian

Group rescues elderly man from flooded vehicle during Hurricane Ian

September 29, 2022
VIDEO: Women explain why they cut their hair amid growing protests in Iran

Women explain why they cut their hair amid growing protests in Iran

September 27, 2022

Copyright © 2022 ABC News Internet Ventures. All Rights Reserved.