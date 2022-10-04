North Korea fires ballistic missile over Japan

2:13newsOctober 4, 2022North Korea fires ballistic missile over JapanAccording to Japan’s ministry of defense, the intermediate range missile was airborne for 17 minutes, traveling more than 2,800 miles, before crashing into the water.Up Next in newsNorth Korea fires 2 short-range missiles ahead of VP Harris’ arrivalSeptember 29, 2022Group rescues elderly man from flooded vehicle during Hurricane IanSeptember 29, 2022Women explain why they cut their hair amid growing protests in IranSeptember 27, 2022