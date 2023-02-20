North Korea launches new missile tests

1:45newsFebruary 20, 2023North Korea launches new missile testsNorth Korea fired two more ballistic missiles on Monday, while leader Kim Jong Un’s sister, Kim Yo Jong, warned that the country could turn the Pacific into a “firing range.”Up Next in newsKim Jong Un's daughter takes center stage at military paradeFebruary 10, 2023Paralyzed in a school shooting, letters from strangers gave this survivor hopeDecember 14, 202210 years since Sandy Hook, this 17-year-old opens up on being a survivorDecember 14, 2022