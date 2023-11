NTSB chief warns increase of close calls is sign of strain in aviation system

NTSB chief warns increase of close calls is sign of strain in aviation system

NTSB chief warns increase of close calls is sign of strain in aviation system

NTSB chief warns increase of close calls is sign of strain in aviation system

NTSB chief warns increase of close calls is sign of strain in aviation system

The lead investigator at the National Transportation Safety Board told a Senate subcommittee that a shortage of air traffic controllers is likely contributing to a growing list of near-accidents at